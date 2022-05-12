Hall of Fame hires Anthony Munoz as chief football relationship officer

Getty Images

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has hired Anthony Muñoz for a new staff position, naming him chief football relationship officer.

Muñoz was inducted into the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 1998.

Muñoz’s primary responsibilities in his new role will be to engage with current and prospective business partners and sponsors, be involved in philanthropic efforts for the Hall of Fame and join others within the organization in promoting its mission and initiatives through the media.

He will report directly to Pro Football Hall of Fame president Jim Porter.

“I’m excited to step into this role, and I do so with great humility,” Muñoz said in a statement. “The Hall is about the game of football, about people. Everything that’s included in the Hall of Fame is why I’m excited to be part of this team.”

Muñoz’s first official day in the new position will be June 6.