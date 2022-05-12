Jaguars sign five draft picks, including Travon Walker

USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars’ signing of No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker stole the headline, but he wasn’t the only draft choice the team signed Thursday.

The Jaguars announced the signings of five of their seven draft picks.

Besides Walker, second-round linebacker Devin Lloyd, fifth-round running back Snoop Conner, sixth-round defensive back Gregory Junior and seventh-round cornerback Montaric Brown also have signed their four-year deals.

Their signings leave only third-round center Luke Fortner and third-round linebacker Chad Muma unsigned.