Jerry Jeudy is charged with misdemeanor “criminal tampering,” with a “domestic violence enhancer”

Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested on Thursday. The initial reports included no specifics as to the crime he allegedly committed.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff has announced that Jeudy was charged with second-degree criminal tampering, with a domestic violence enhancer. The charge is a misdemeanor.

He’s on a “no-bond hold,” per the release.

According to the relevant Colorado statute, “a person commits the crime of second degree criminal tampering if he tampers with property of another with intent to cause injury, inconvenience, or annoyance to that person or to another or if he knowingly makes an unauthorized connection with property of a utility.”

That covers a very broad range of behavior. As noted here, “This could include cutting a neighbor’s phone line because they talk too loud on the phone late at night. Second-degree tampering also includes making an unauthorized connection with property of a utility. An example could be connecting cable line to your home without authorization.”

The domestic violence enhancer suggests that the alleged misconduct is connected to some sort of argument or fight involving a family member or someone he lives with.