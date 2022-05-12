Jerry Jeudy arrested in Arapahoe County on Thursday

Getty Images

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy‘s name landed in the headlines for the wrong reason on Thursday.

According to multiple reports, Jeudy was arrested by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado around noon. It’s not clear what charges Jeudy faces at this point because he has not formally been booked by the police, but that information is expected to come to light in the near future.

Jeudy was a 2020 first-round pick by the Broncos who has played 26 games over his first two NFL seasons.

Absent any charges, it’s hard to speculate about what these charges will mean for Jeudy’s availability. He could be subject to discipline under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy, but that and much else will remain on hold until more information about Jeudy’s situation is revealed.