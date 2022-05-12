Jerry Jeudy will be held overnight in domestic violence incident

Getty Images

Although Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy faces only misdemeanor charges, he’ll spend the night custody after being arrested for second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhanced.

Via Mike Klis of 9News.com, Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown said at a press conference that the incident involved the mother of Jeudy’s one-month-old daughter. There was no physical contact. The tampering charge stemmed from the removal of property.

Jeudy will be held overnight. He’ll appear before a judge on Friday morning at 8:30 a.m. local time.

The arrest happened late this morning.