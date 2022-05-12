Lions, Jameson Williams agree to terms

Getty Images

The Lions have quickly finished negotiating with both of their first-round draft picks.

Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams agreed to terms on his rookie contract, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

It’s a four-year, $17.5 million contract that is fully guaranteed. The Lions have an option for a fifth year, which would be the 2026 season.

Williams is recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, but he has said that he expects to be good to go before the start of the season.

The Lions have also already signed Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick.