Lions waive Jalen Elliott, Javon McKinley

The Lions have spent the week clearing space on their roster for rookie free agent signings and they opened up a couple more spots on Thursday morning.

The team announced that they have waived safety Jalen Elliott and wide receiver Javon McKinley. The Lions now have 11 open roster spots.

Elliott played in eight games and made one start for the Lions in 2021 after failing to make the team as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame the previous season. He was credited with 12 tackles in those appearances.

McKinley, who also went to Notre Dame, was undrafted in 2021 and spent last season on the practice squad in Detroit.