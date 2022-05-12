Monday Night Football: Broncos at Seahawks kicks off ESPN’s schedule

Getty Images

ESPN will debut a new broadcasting team this season, having lured Joe Buck and Troy Aikman from Fox to join sideline reporter Lisa Salters and rules analyst John Parry. Michelle Beisner-Buck also joins the team to present feature content.

The crew will hit the ground running, getting Russell Wilson‘s return to Seattle in his Broncos debut in Week 1. The Monday Night Football season ends with a to-be-announced doubleheader Jan. 7.

Here is the entire Monday Night Football schedule:

Sept. 12 — Denver at Seattle

Sept. 19 — Tennessee at Buffalo and Minnesota at Philadelphia (ABC exclusive)

Sept. 26 — Dallas at NY Giants

Oct. 3 — LA Rams at San Francisco

Oct. 10 — Las Vegas at Kansas City

Oct. 17 — Denver at LA Chargers

Oct. 24 — Chicago at New England

Sunday, Oct. 30 — Denver vs. Jacksonville (international game in London)

Oct. 31 — Cincinnati at Cleveland

Nov. 7 — Baltimore at New Orleans

Nov. 14 — Washington at Philadelphia

Nov. 21 — San Francisco at Arizona

Nov. 28 — Pittsburgh at Indianapolis

Dec. 5 — New Orleans at Tampa Bay

Dec. 12 — New England at Arizona

Dec. 19 — LA Rams at Green Bay

Dec. 26 — LA Chargers at Indianapolis

Jan. 2 — Buffalo at Cincinnati

Jan. 7 — TBD doubleheader

ESPN will continue with an alternative announcing option in the form of the “ManningCast” with Peyton and Eli Manning. The “ManningCast” aired for nine regular-season Monday Night Football games and ESPN’s Wild Card weekend during the 2021 season.