Monday Night Football: Broncos at Seahawks kicks off ESPN’s schedule

ESPN will debut a new broadcasting team this season, having lured Joe Buck and Troy Aikman from Fox to join sideline reporter Lisa Salters and rules analyst John Parry. Michelle Beisner-Buck also joins the team to present feature content.
The crew will hit the ground running, getting Russell Wilson‘s return to Seattle in his Broncos debut in Week 1. The Monday Night Football season ends with a to-be-announced doubleheader Jan. 7.
Here is the entire Monday Night Football schedule:
Sept. 12 — Denver at Seattle
Sept. 19 — Tennessee at Buffalo and Minnesota at Philadelphia (ABC exclusive)
Sept. 26 — Dallas at NY Giants
Oct. 3 — LA Rams at San Francisco
Oct. 10 — Las Vegas at Kansas City
Oct. 17 — Denver at LA Chargers
Oct. 24 — Chicago at New England
Sunday, Oct. 30 — Denver vs. Jacksonville (international game in London)
Oct. 31 — Cincinnati at Cleveland
Nov. 7 — Baltimore at New Orleans
Nov. 14 — Washington at Philadelphia
Nov. 21 — San Francisco at Arizona
Nov. 28 — Pittsburgh at Indianapolis
Dec. 5 — New Orleans at Tampa Bay
Dec. 12 — New England at Arizona
Dec. 19 — LA Rams at Green Bay
Dec. 26 — LA Chargers at Indianapolis
Jan. 2 — Buffalo at Cincinnati
Jan. 7 — TBD doubleheader
ESPN will continue with an alternative announcing option in the form of the “ManningCast” with Peyton and Eli Manning. The “ManningCast” aired for nine regular-season Monday Night Football games and ESPN’s Wild Card weekend during the 2021 season.