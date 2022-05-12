NBC’s 2022 slate includes three Tom Brady games

Getty Images

The NBC schedule includes 18 Sundays and a pair of Thursdays. Like every year since SNF migrated to NBC in 2006, it’s a great schedule.

It begins with the Thursday night kickoff game in L.A., with the Rams hosting the Bills. The scheduled games end in that same venue, with a Week 17 game between the two teams that share SoFi Stadium, the Rams and the Chargers. That game is subject to the flex rules.

Along the way, the Buccaneers and quarterback Tom Brady land on NBC three times, in Week One, Week Four, and on Christmas night in Arizona.

As usual, the final game of the regular season will be selected after the first seventeen weeks are played.

The Buccaneers have three NBC games, as do the Cowboys and Packers. The flex option obviously can affect the total number of appearances for each team. Surely, the Bucs wouldn’t have had the same presence in the prime-time slate if Brady’s 40-day retirement had stuck.

Here’s the full NBC slate, with all games played on Sunday unless otherwise indicated:

Week One (Thursday): Bills at Rams.

Week One: Buccaneers at Cowboys.

Week Two: Bears at Packers.

Week Three: 49ers at Broncos.

Week Four: Chiefs at Buccaneers.

Week Five: Bengals at Ravens.

Week Six: Cowboys at Eagles.

Week Seven: Steelers at Dolphins.

Week Eight: Packers at Bills.

Ween Nine: Titans at Chiefs.

Week 10: Chargers at 49ers.

Week 11: Bengals at Steelers.

Week 12 (Thanksgiving): Patriots at Vikings.

Week 12: Packers at Eagles.

Week 13: Colts at Cowboys.

Week 14: Chiefs at Broncos.

Week 15: Patriots at Raiders.

Week 16 (Christmas): Buccaneers at Cardinals.

Week 17: Rams at Chargers.

Week 18: TBD.