New York Giants schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 

It’s been a tough couple of years for the New York Giants, who last made the playoffs in the 2016 season. In 2022, they’ll hope to turn things around under the direction of a new head coach: Brian Daboll, formerly the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Giants’ full schedule, including dates, times opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
- Giants 2021 record: 4-13 (missed playoffs)
- Head coach: Brian Daboll
- Key players: Daniel Jones (QB), Saquon Barkley (RB), Sterling Shepard (WR)
- Giants 2022 NFL draft results
Giants schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/11 at Titans, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 2: 9/18 vs. Panthers, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 3: 9/26 vs. Cowboys, 8:15 PM, ESPN/ABC
- Week 4: 10/2 vs. Bears, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 5: 10/9 vs Packers (Tottenham), 9:30 AM, NFL Network
- Week 6: 10/16 vs. Ravens, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 7: 10/23 at Jaguars, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 8: 10/30 at Seahawks, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 9: BYE
- Week 10: 11/13 vs. Texans, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 11: 11/20 vs. Lions, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 12: 11/24 at Cowboys (Thanksgiving), 4:30 PM, Fox
- Week 13: 12/4 vs. Commanders, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 14: 12/11 vs. Eagles, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 15: 12/17 or 12/18 at Commanders, TBD, TBD
- Week 16: 12/24 at Vikings, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 17: 1/1 vs. Colts, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 at Eagles, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
- Monday Night Football: Week 3 vs. Cowboys
- Thanksgiving Day: Week 12 at Cowboys