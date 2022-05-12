Nick Kwiatkoski signing with Falcons

Getty Images

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski visited with the Raiders recently, but he won’t be returning to the team for another season.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Kwiatkoski is signing with the Falcons. He also visited with the NFC South team since being released by the Raiders at the start of the new league year.

Kwiatkoski appeared in 20 games for the Raiders over the last two seasons. He had 102 tackles, a sack, an interception, and two forced fumbles in those appearances.

He entered the league as a 2016 fourth-round pick of the Bears and spent four seasons in Chicago. Ryan Pace was the Bears General Manager when Kwiatkoski was selected and is now working for the Falcons.