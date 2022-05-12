Packers, Colts, Dolphins, Eagles have three straight road games in 2022

Getty Images

Bad news for the Packers, Chiefs, Dolphins, and Eagles: You each have three straight road games in 2022.

Good news for those teams: As noted by NFL Network on Thursday night, teams that have played three games in a row on the road are 22-11 since 2018.

The Packers play at Washington, Buffalo, and Detroit in Weeks Seven, Eight and Nine. The Chiefs travel to Cincinnati, Denver, and Houston in Weeks 13, 14, and 15. The Dolphins are at the 49ers, L.A. Chargers, and Bills in Week 13, 14, and 15. The Eagles visit the N.Y. Giants, Bears, and Cowboys in Weeks 14, 15, and 16.

All NFC teams have nine home games this year. All AFC teams have eight. Four NFC teams have surrendered a home game for an international contest.