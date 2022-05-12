Packers-Dolphins, Buccaneers-Cardinals will play on Christmas Day

Getty Images

We found out earlier this week that the Broncos will be in Los Angeles to face the Rams as one of the matchups on Christmas Day.

Now with the schedule’s full release on Thursday evening, we know the teams that will join them in the triple-header.

The Packers will head to Miami to face the Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET on FOX. And the Buccaneers will be in Arizona to face the Cardinals at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

Green Bay played on Christmas Day last year, too, but that game was played at Lambeau Field. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22 behind a solid defensive performance, picking off quarterback Baker Mayfield four times.

The Cardinals also played a Christmas Day game in 2021, falling to the Colts 22-16 at home. At the time, it was Arizona’s third loss in a row and set the team up to lose first place in the NFC West.

As noted by Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, it’s the first time the Buccaneers will play on Christmas day in franchise history.

With Christmas Day falling on a Sunday in 2022, the majority of the Week 16 matchups will be played on Saturday, Christmas Eve.