Philadelphia Eagles schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 

The Eagles squeaked into the playoffs in 2021 with a 9-8 record, good for second place in the NFC East, but were eliminated by the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round. Now it’s a fresh start for a young team, lead by quarterback Jalen Hurts and second-year head coach Nick Sirriani. With the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule released, keep reading to see the Eagles’ full schedule, including dates, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
- Eagles 2021 record: 9-8 (lost Wild Card)
- Head coach: Nick Sirianni
- Key players: Jalen Hurts (QB), DeVonta Smith (WR), A.J. Brown (WR)
- Eagles 2022 NFL draft results
RELATED: 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule | Thanksgiving NFL schedule 2022 | Week 1 2022 NFL schedule
Eagles schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/11 at Lions, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 2: 9/19 vs. Vikings, 8:30 PM, ABC
- Week 3: 9/25 at Commanders, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 4: 10/2 vs. Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 5: 10/9 at Cardinals, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 6: 10/13 vs. Cowboys, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 7: BYE
- Week 8: 10/30 vs. Steelers, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 9: 11/3 at Texans, 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 10: 11/14 vs. Commanders, 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 11: 11/20 at Colts, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 12: 11/27 vs. Packers, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 13: 12/4 vs. Titans, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 14: 12/11 at Giants, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 15: 12/18 at Bears, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 16: 12/24 at Cowboys, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 17: 1/1 vs. Saints, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 vs. Giants, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
- Sunday Night Football: Week 6 vs. Cowboys, Week 12 vs. Packers
- Monday Night Football: Week 2 vs. Vikings, Week 10 vs. Commanders
- Thursday Night Football: Week 9 at Texans