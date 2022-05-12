Raiders release Garrett Gilbert

Getty Images

The Raiders are sticking with just three quarterbacks on their 90-man roster.

After acquiring Jarrett Stidham from the Patriots on Thursday, the team released Garrett Gilbert.

Gilbert signed with the Raiders in March. He spent most of last season on the Patriots’ practice squad before Washington signed him to its active roster when both Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen went on the reserve/COVID-19 list in December.

Gilbert started the Week 15 contest against the Eagles, completing 20-of-31 passes for 194 yards in the loss. He also started a game against the Cowboys in 2020, completing 21-of-38 passes for 243 yards with a touchdown and interception.

Las Vegas now has Gilbert and Nick Mullens to compete for the backup QB role behind Derek Carr.