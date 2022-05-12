Raiders sign four draft picks, 15 undrafted free agents

Getty Images

The Raiders announced the signings of four draft picks Thursday.

Third-round choice Dylan Parham, fifth-round choice Matthew Butler, seventh-round choice Thayer Munford and seventh-round choice Brittain Brown all officially have signed their four-year deals.

The Raiders drafted six players, with Parham their top choice.

The team also announced the signings of 15 undrafted free agents.

Arizona State linebacker Darien Butler, Louisville safety Qwynnterrio Cole, Ball State cornerback Bryce Cosby, Utah tight end Cole Fotheringham, California quarterback Chase Garbers, Ball State receiver Justin Hall, Wake Forest linebacker Luke Masterson, UTSA running back Sincere McCormick, Army cornerback Malkelm Morrison, Utah offensive tackle Bamidele Olaseni, USC safety Isaiah Pola-Mao, Notre Dame defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Virginia Tech receiver Tré Turner, Iowa defensive end Zach VanValkenburg and Missouri Western State cornerback Sam Webb will get a chance to make the team’s roster despite being undrafted.