Report: “Bad blood” between Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger

Posted by Mike Florio on May 12, 2022, 1:07 PM EDT
New York Rangers v Pittsburgh Penguins
Getty Images

When the Steelers beat the Browns on the final Monday night of the 2021 season, the differences between Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethliberger and Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield couldn’t have been more stark. They apparently had one very important thing in common.

Neither was thrilled with his team.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette was this question during a Wednesday chat: “Is there bad blood between the Steelers and Big Ben with how his career ended. Was he ready to retire or was it a Troy [Polamalu] type situation where he was forced into it?”

Said Dulac: “I would say it’s very very safe to assume that.”

That’s a strong statement. And it’s surprising. Some think that, a year ago, the Steelers were ready to move on. Some believe that the team specifically crafted an offer on a reduced deal with the goal of it being high enough to avoid insulting him but low enough to keep him from taking it. Then, he accepted what was a $5 million reduction in what he was due to make.

It was clear last year that Roethlisberger wasn’t the guy he once was. Mobility had allowed him to extend plays throughout his career. That mobility was virtually non-existent during the final season of his career.

To his credit, Roethlisberger learned how to color within the shrunken lines. However, it wasn’t good enough to justify another season.

The rest of the league knew it, too. His name never came up during the offseason quarterback carousel, which ultimately  entailed an insufficient number of available veterans.

It’s up to the Steelers and Roethlisbeger to mend fences, or not. They’ve been through too much to not at least try to see eye to eye.

10 responses to “Report: “Bad blood” between Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger

  3. Happens when competitors run it to the end – tough to face the reality. But the legs became slow to move and the arm no longer always allowed him to reach. I am sure the bitter taste will fade and they will hoist 7 high in Heinz – all will be happy.

  4. You never know what’s going on behind closed doors, especially when Roethlisberger is involved.

  5. Does he ever do anything without acting like a complete drama queen?

  7. If Roethlisberger was playing at a high level, they would’ve brought him back. The Steelers doesn’t “owe” him anything – they’ve paid $267 million for his 18 years of service.

  8. Baker and Ben have another thing in common as well, they are tied for the biggest whiner-baby in the NFL. Both of them love to tell you how injured they are— as if EVERY QB in the league is not hurting.
    The people of Cleveland eat it up!!

  9. He hasnt been the same in years. Time to go was now and good luck in retirement Big Ben .Enjoy it

  10. Got 2 rings with Ben but Tomlin blew it. Should have had another. His drafting and decisions are below average which has been a big problem the last 10 years. On too a new generation.

