Report: Giants will be in Dallas for Thanksgiving

Getty Images

The Cowboys are reportedly set to face one division rival at home on Christmas Eve and another NFC East squad is set to visit on Thanksgiving.

Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports that the Giants will be headed to Dallas for the annual 4:25 p.m. holiday game at AT&T Stadium.

The Giants have been the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day opponent on one other occasion, a 30-3 loss in 1992, and they last played on the holiday in 2017. They lost 20-10 in Washington in that game.

Schwartz also reports that the Giants will host the Cowboys on Monday night in Week 3. The two nationally televised games come a year after neither of the games featuring the divisional foes landed one of those slots.

The NFL will announce the full schedule on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.