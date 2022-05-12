Report: Patriots-Vikings on Thanksgiving night

Posted by Mike Florio on May 12, 2022, 12:34 PM EDT
Minnesota Vikings v New England Patriots
Getty Images

Kirk Cousins, beware.

The Patriots reportedly will make their return to fourth Thursday in November since the notorious Mark Sanchez butt fumble game of 2012. According to Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald, the Vikings will host the Patriots on Thanksgiving night. The game will be televised by NBC.

We have not independently confirmed this report. But it’s impossible to ignore it, given that it’s coming from a credible newspaper — except for the whole Spygate II thing. (For more on that, check out Playmakers.)

The Vikings have never hosted a Thanksgiving game. They also haven’t beaten the Patriots since 2000. Bill Belichick and company have beaten Minnesota five straight times.

It will be New England’s first game against the Vikings in U.S. Bank Stadium. The Patriots played Super Bowl LII there, losing to the Eagles.

The Vikings last beat the Patriots in Minnesota in 1997. That was also the last time the Vikings faced the Patriots without Tom Brady on the roster.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Report: Patriots-Vikings on Thanksgiving night

  2. Well there is no Tom Brady to ruin things so there is a slim chance the Vikings finally beat Old Man Bill.

  4. Really? Shouldn’t a Thanksgiving night game allow you an excuse to not talk to your family?

  7. How awesome that fans will get a prime-time game with two teams were all the players are totally invested in their teams.

  8. Wait what happened to Buffalo And Baltimore Thursday thanksgiving nighf

  9. Turkey dinner and a Mac Jones chaser. Triple Tryptophan. Zzzzzzzzzzz

  13. Game #1 Cowboys @ Rams

    Process of elimination in the Cowboys 2022 Away games

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.