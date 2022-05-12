Report: Patriots-Vikings on Thanksgiving night

Getty Images

Kirk Cousins, beware.

The Patriots reportedly will make their return to fourth Thursday in November since the notorious Mark Sanchez butt fumble game of 2012. According to Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald, the Vikings will host the Patriots on Thanksgiving night. The game will be televised by NBC.

We have not independently confirmed this report. But it’s impossible to ignore it, given that it’s coming from a credible newspaper — except for the whole Spygate II thing. (For more on that, check out Playmakers.)

The Vikings have never hosted a Thanksgiving game. They also haven’t beaten the Patriots since 2000. Bill Belichick and company have beaten Minnesota five straight times.

It will be New England’s first game against the Vikings in U.S. Bank Stadium. The Patriots played Super Bowl LII there, losing to the Eagles.

The Vikings last beat the Patriots in Minnesota in 1997. That was also the last time the Vikings faced the Patriots without Tom Brady on the roster.