Saints to open season with Falcons, Bucs, Panthers, Vikings in first four games

The full 2022 NFL schedule won’t be released until tonight, but some details are trickling out, including how the Saints will open the season.

New Orleans gets three divisional opponents to start, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

The Saints’ opener is at Atlanta, then in Week Two they host the Buccaneers, and they’re at Carolina in Week Three.

After that, as the NFL has already announced, the Saints will face the Vikings in London in Week Four.

The Saints will also reportedly face the Bengals in Week Six.

