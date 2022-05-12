Steelers complete second interview with John Spytek for G.M.

Getty Images

Pittsburgh’s search for a General Manager to succeed Kevin Colbert continued on Thursday.

The Steelers announced they’ve completed a second interview with Buccaneers vice president of player personnel John Spytek.

Spytek has been with Tampa Bay since 2016, first serving as director of player personnel before being promoted to vice president. He previously worked for the Broncos and Browns.

Spytek is one of several internal and external candidates to receive a second interview with the Steelers.

Internally, pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt and vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan are both candidates for the position.

Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden, Eagles vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl, and former Bills G.M. Doug Whaley are also still candidates to take over for Colbert.