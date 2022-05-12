Survey suggests price range of $500 to $16,500 for PSLs at new Bills stadium

Getty Images

The public will be paying plenty for the new Bills stadium, directly and indirectly.

Via Michael Petri of the Buffalo News, a survey sent to more than 40,000 fans suggests that Personal Seat Licenses for the new venue will range from $500 to $16,500. The email containing the survey makes it clear that the numbers aren’t set in stone.

“All seating concepts and related pricing are purely hypothetical and for research purposes only,” the disclaimer explains.

The $1.4 billion stadium will be funded by $850 million in public money. The team’s contribution will come in part from the PSLs, which will last for at least the length of the team’s 30-year lease at the stadium.

Twenty of the league’s teams require the payment of a PSL in some form. Obviously, the tickets are sold separately — and the owner of the PSL must buy season tickets in order to retain the license to do so.