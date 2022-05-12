Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 

After winning the Super Bowl in the 2020 season, the Buccaneers made it back to the playoffs in 2021, losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams in the Divisional Round. After a brief flirtation with retirement, 15-time Pro Bowler Tom Brady made his MJ-esque return, and will once again helm the Tampa Bay team, this time with new head coach Todd Bowles. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Buccaneers’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
- Buccaneers 2021 record: 13-4 (lost Divisional)
- Head coach: Todd Bowles
- Key players: Tom Brady (QB), Mike Evans (WR), Chris Godwin (WR)
- Buccaneers 2022 NFL draft results
Buccaneers schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/11 at Cowboys, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 2: 9/18 at Saints, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 3: 9/25 vs. Packers, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 4: 10/2 vs. Chiefs, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 5: 10/9 vs. Falcons, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 6: 10/16 at Steelers, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 7: 10/23 at Panthers, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 8: 10/27 vs. Ravens, 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 9: 11/6 vs. Rams, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 10: 11/13 vs. Seahawks (Munich), 9:30 AM, NFL Network
- Week 11: BYE
- Week 12: 11/27 at Browns, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 13: 12/5 vs. Saints, 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 14: 12/11 at 49ers, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 15: 12/18 vs. Bengals, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 16: 12/25 at Cardinals, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 17: 1/1 vs. Panthers, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 at Falcons, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
- Sunday Night Football: Week 1 at Cowboys, Week 4 vs. Chiefs, Week 16 at Cardinals
- Monday Night Football: Week 13 vs. Saints
- Thursday Night Football: Week 8 vs. Ravens