Terrell Owens is traded in FCF

Getty Images

On the same day that Eagles G.M. Howie Roseman shared a funny P.S. to the T.O. era in Philly, the Hall of Fame receiver was part of the first-ever trade conducted by Fan Controlled Football.

Here are the details. The move was approved by a 70-percent majority of fans. Four players were involved. Three teams were involved. I’ve read the article twice. I still don’t understand what happened.

Owens ranks 12th in FCF with 102 receiving yards this season. He also has two touchdowns. It’s not spectacular, but it’s not bad for a 48-year-old.

Much was made of Owens teaming up with Johnny Manziel in FCF. But Manziel has thrown only 11 passes all season, 13th on the list in a eight-team league. We’re not sure why he hasn’t played much. And we’re no longer sufficiently interested in the failed 2014 first-round pick to figure out why.