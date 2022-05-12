Thanksgiving Day games: Bills-Lions, Giants-Cowboys and Patriots-Vikings

Getty Images

The Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day game annually produces the highest ratings of the regular-season schedule.

The Cowboys-Raiders game on Thanksgiving last November in Week 12 drew 40.8 million viewers. That far outpaced the second-place game, the Cowboys and Chiefs drew 28.7 million viewers in Week 11.

It doesn’t matter who the Cowboys host. Everyone watches in the 4:30 p.m. ET window after the turkey and dressing are done.

This year, the Cowboys will host the Giants at 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox. It’s only the second time the Giants have played the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

The Bills will play the Lions at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS to kick off the Thanksgiving Day schedule.

The Lions will host their 83rd Thanksgiving Day game, and it will be the Cowboys’ 55th.

The Patriots play at Minnesota in the 8:20 p.m. ET game on NBC to close out the Thanksgiving Day schedule.