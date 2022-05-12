Titans to sign DeMarcus Walker

Getty Images

Defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker is staying in the AFC South after leaving the Texans as a free agent.

Walker’s agent David Canter announced his client agreed to terms on a contract with the Titans. Walker also visited with the Colts, so an AFC South landing spot was in the cards.

Walker had 31 tackles and two sacks in 13 games with Houston last season. The 2017 second-round pick spent the first four years of his career with the Broncos and recorded 51 tackles, 10.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Denico Autry, Jeffery Simmons, Teair Tart, Larrell Murchison, and Naquan Jones are the leading returning players on the defensive line in Tennessee.