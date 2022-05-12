Vikings agree to terms with Esezi Otomewo, Vederian Lowe

Getty Images

Two more Vikings draft picks have agreed to deals with the team.

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports that fifth-round edge rusher Esezi Otomewo and sixth-round tackle Vederian Lowe have agreed to four-year contracts. The Vikings agreed to terms with first-round pick Lewis Cine and seventh-rounder Nick Muse on Wednesday.

Otomewo and Lowe are now teammates, but they faced one another during a 2021 game. Otomewo played for Minnesota and Lowe played for Illinois in a 14-6 Illinois win last November.

Otomewo had 81 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks over four seasons with the Golden Gophers. Lowe spent five years at Illinois due to the extra year granted to players because of COVID-19 and he was a starter for most of that time.