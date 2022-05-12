Vikings sign Ty Chandler, Jalen Nailor

Getty Images

The Vikings have signed two more draft picks, getting fifth-rounder Ty Chandler and sixth-rounder Jalen Nailor under contract.

The NFL’s transactions report also confirmed the signings of first-round choice Lewis Cine, fifth-round choice Esezi Otomewo and seventh-rounder Nick Muse. They also reportedly have agreed to terms with sixth-rounder Vederian Lowe.

That leaves second-rounder Andrew Booth Jr., second-rounder Ed Ingram, third-rounder Brian Asamoah and fourth-rounder Akayleb Evans unsigned.

Chandler, a North Carolina running back, started all 13 games for the Tar Heels last season. He ran for 1,092 yards and 13 touchdowns in becoming the 20th player in school history to record a 1,000-yard rushing season. He added 15 catches for 216 yards and one touchdown.

Nailor, a Michigan State receiver, finished his college career with 86 receptions for 1,454 yards and 12 touchdowns in 28 career games. He missed time in multiple seasons with injuries.

The Spartans went 9-0 in the games Nailor played last season, and he set career highs with 37 receptions, 695 yards and six touchdowns. He ranked second in the Big Ten with an 18.8-yard average per catch and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors from media in 2021.

Nailor finished his college career with 1,844 all-purpose yards, adding 179 yards on kick returns and 48 on punt returns.