With Russell Wilson in Denver, Broncos are in prime time four of first six weeks

Getty Images

The NFL wants to make sure plenty of fans see Russell Wilson in a Broncos uniform.

The Broncos, who acquired Wilson in a trade with the Seahawks this offseason, are in prime time for four of the first six weeks of the 2022 NFL schedule.

Wilson visits his old stomping grounds in Seattle for a Broncos-Seahawks game on Monday Night Football in Week One. After a Sunday afternoon home game against the Texans in Week Two, the Broncos are again in prime time in Week Three, hosting the 49ers on Sunday Night Football. In Week Four the Broncos are at Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon, and then in Week Five they’re in prime time once again, facing the Colts on Thursday Night Football. In Week Six the Broncos are at the Chargers on Monday Night Football.

The Broncos haven’t had a franchise quarterback since Peyton Manning retired. Now they have one again. And tens of millions of NFL fans will see him in action early in the season.