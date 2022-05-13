Antonio Callaway participating in Colts’ rookie minicamp

Antonio Callaway hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2020 season. That hasn’t stopped him from hoping for a return.

The Colts are giving the receiver a chance to make an impression, with Callaway attending their rookie minicamp this weekend on a tryout basis.

Callaway, 25, signed a futures deal with Kansas City in January 2021, but the Chiefs cut him last August. He has remained a free agent since.

He appeared in five games for the Dolphins in 2020 after serving a lengthy suspension, and Callaway caught two passes for 20 yards before Miami cut him.

Callaway entered the league as a Browns fourth-round pick in 2018.

In 25 career games, including 14 starts, Callaway has 53 receptions for 695 yards and five touchdowns.

