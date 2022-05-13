Arizona Cardinals schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 

After a 7-0 start in 2021, the Cardinals floundered in the back half of the season and finished 11-7. The team still made the playoffs but suffered an early exit in a 34-11 blowout to the Rams. Despite a significant amount of back-and-forth on social media, the Cardinals have expressed their commitment to quarterback Kyler Murray. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Cardinals’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
- Cardinals 2021 record: 11-6 (lost Wild Card)
- Head coach: Kliff Kingsbury
- Key players: Kyler Murray (QB), James Conner (RB), J.J. Watt (DE)
- Cardinals 2022 NFL draft results
Cardinals schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/11 vs. Chiefs, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 2: 9/18 at Raiders, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 3: 9/25 vs. Rams, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 4: 10/2 at Panthers, 4:05 PM, Fox
- Week 5: 10/9 vs. Eagles, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 6: 10/16 at Seahawks, 4:05 PM, Fox
- Week 7: 10/20 vs. Saints (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 8: 10/30 at Vikings, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 9: 11/6 vs. Seahawks, 4:05 PM, Fox
- Week 10: 11/13 at Rams, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 11: 11/21 vs. 49ers (Monday, Mexico City), 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 12: 11/27 vs. Chargers, 4:05 PM, CBS
- Week 13: BYE
- Week 14: 12/12 vs. Patriots (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 15: 12/18 at Broncos, 4:05 PM, Fox
- Week 16: 12/25 vs. Buccaneers, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 17: 1/1 at Falcons, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 at 49ers, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
- Sunday Night Football: Week 16 vs. Buccaneers
- Monday Night Football: Week 11 vs. 49ers (Mexico City), Week 14 vs. Patriots
- Thursday Night Football: Week 7 vs. Saints