Atlanta Falcons schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

After trading Matt Ryan to the Colts, the Falcons signed Marcus Mariota, and he is expected to be the starter for Atlanta in September. The Falcons did take a quarterback in the third round, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder (just the second quarterback taken in the 2022 NFL Draft). Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Falcons’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
- Falcons 2021 record: 7-10 (missed playoffs)
- Head coach: Arthur Smith
- Key players: Marcus Mariota (QB), Calvin Ridley (WR), Cordarrelle Patterson (RB)
- Falcons 2022 NFL draft results
RELATED: 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule | Thanksgiving NFL schedule 2022 | Week 1 2022 NFL schedule
Falcons schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/11 vs. Saints. 1 PM, Fox
- Week 2: 9/18 at Rams, 4:05 PM, Fox
- Week 3: 9/25 at Seahawks, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 4: 10/2 vs. Browns, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 5: 10/9 at. Buccaneers, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 6: 10/16 vs. 49ers, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 7: 10/23 at Bengals, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 8: 10/30 vs. Panthers, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 9: 11/6 vs. Chargers, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 10: 11/10 at Panthers (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 11: 11/20 vs. Bears, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 12: 11/27 at Commanders, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 13: 12/4 vs. Steelers, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 14: BYE
- Week 15: 12/17 or 12/18 at Saints, TBD, TBD
- Week 16: 12/24 at Ravens (Saturday), 1 PM, Fox
- Week 17: 1/1 vs. Cardinals, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 vs. Buccaneers, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
- Thursday Night Football: Week 10 vs. Panthers