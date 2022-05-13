Atlanta Falcons schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Getty Images

After trading Matt Ryan to the Colts, the Falcons signed Marcus Mariota, and he is expected to be the starter for Atlanta in September. The Falcons did take a quarterback in the third round, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder (just the second quarterback taken in the 2022 NFL Draft). Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Falcons’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

Falcons schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/11 vs. Saints. 1 PM, Fox

Week 2: 9/18 at Rams, 4:05 PM, Fox

Week 3: 9/25 at Seahawks, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 4: 10/2 vs. Browns, 1 PM, CBS

Week 5: 10/9 at. Buccaneers, 1 PM, Fox

Week 6: 10/16 vs. 49ers, 1 PM, Fox

Week 7: 10/23 at Bengals, 1 PM, Fox

Week 8: 10/30 vs. Panthers, 1 PM, Fox

Week 9: 11/6 vs. Chargers, 1 PM, Fox

Week 10: 11/10 at Panthers (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 11: 11/20 vs. Bears, 1 PM, Fox

Week 12: 11/27 at Commanders, 1 PM, Fox

Week 13: 12/4 vs. Steelers, 1 PM, CBS

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: 12/17 or 12/18 at Saints, TBD, TBD

Week 16: 12/24 at Ravens (Saturday), 1 PM, Fox

Week 17: 1/1 vs. Cardinals, 1 PM, Fox

Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 vs. Buccaneers, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games

Thursday Night Football: Week 10 vs. Panthers

