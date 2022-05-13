Baltimore Ravens schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Posted by PFT Editorial Staff on May 13, 2022, 3:40 PM EDT
NFL: DEC 12 Ravens at Browns
Getty Images

The 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, and Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will hope that 2022 brings better results than 2021. Last season, Baltimore missed the playoffs at 8-9 after making the postseason in each of the previous three seasons. Keep reading to see the Ravens’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

RELATED2022 Sunday Night Football schedule | Thanksgiving NFL schedule 2022 | Week 1 2022 NFL schedule

Ravens schedule 2022 (all times Eastern) 

  • Week 1: 9/11 at Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 2: 9/18 vs. Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 3: 9/25 at Patriots, 1 p.m., Fox
  • Week 4: 10/2 vs. Bills, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 5: 10/9 vs. Bengals, 8:20 p.m., NBC
  • Week 6: 10/16 at Giants, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 7: 10/23 vs. Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 8: 10/27 at Buccaneers (Thursday), 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video
  • Week 9: 11/7 at Saints (Monday), 8:15 p.m., ESPN
  • Week 10: BYE
  • Week 11: 11/20 vs. Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox
  • Week 12: 11/27 vs. Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 13: 12/4 vs. Broncos, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 14: 12/11 at Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 15: 12/17 or 18 at Browns, TBD, TBD
  • Week 16: 12/24 vs. Falcons (Saturday), 1 p.m., Fox
  • Week 17: 1/1 vs. Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 18: 1/7 or 8 at Bengals, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games 

  • Sunday Night Football: Week 5 vs Bengals
  • Thursday Night Football: Week 8 at Buccaneers
  • Monday Night Football: Week 9 at Saints

RELATED: 2022 NFL schedule: All 32 teams’ home openers

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.