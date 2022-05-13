Baltimore Ravens schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, and Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will hope that 2022 brings better results than 2021. Last season, Baltimore missed the playoffs at 8-9 after making the postseason in each of the previous three seasons. Keep reading to see the Ravens’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
- Ravens 2021 record: 8-9 (missed playoffs)
- Head coach: John Harbaugh
- Key players: Lamar Jackson (QB), Mark Andrews (TE), Calais Campbell (DT)
- Ravens 2022 NFL draft Results
Ravens schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/11 at Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 2: 9/18 vs. Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 3: 9/25 at Patriots, 1 p.m., Fox
- Week 4: 10/2 vs. Bills, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 5: 10/9 vs. Bengals, 8:20 p.m., NBC
- Week 6: 10/16 at Giants, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 7: 10/23 vs. Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 8: 10/27 at Buccaneers (Thursday), 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video
- Week 9: 11/7 at Saints (Monday), 8:15 p.m., ESPN
- Week 10: BYE
- Week 11: 11/20 vs. Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox
- Week 12: 11/27 vs. Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 13: 12/4 vs. Broncos, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 14: 12/11 at Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 15: 12/17 or 18 at Browns, TBD, TBD
- Week 16: 12/24 vs. Falcons (Saturday), 1 p.m., Fox
- Week 17: 1/1 vs. Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 18: 1/7 or 8 at Bengals, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
- Sunday Night Football: Week 5 vs Bengals
- Thursday Night Football: Week 8 at Buccaneers
- Monday Night Football: Week 9 at Saints