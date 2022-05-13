Bengals sign 16 college free agents

Getty Images

The Bengals announced the signings of 16 college free agents Friday. The players will participate in the team’s rookie minicamp.

Here are the Bengals’ reported signings:

LS Cal Adomitis; 6-2, 235; Pittsburgh; Pittsburgh, Pa.

G/C Ben Brown; 6-5, 312; Mississippi; Vicksburg, Miss.

OT Devin Cochran; 6-7, 306; Georgia Tech; Athens, Ga.

CB Allan George; 5-11, 191; Vanderbilt; Andalusia, Ala.

WR Jaivon Heiligh; 6-1, 202; Coastal Carolina; Venice, Fla.

LB Clarence Hicks; 6-2, 225; Texas-San Antonio; Pensacola, Fla.

CB Delonte Hood; 5-11, 192; Peru State College; Washington D.C.

HB Shermari Jones; 6-0, 213; Coastal Carolina; Pensacola, Fla.

WR Kwamie Lassiter II; 5-11, 185; Kansas; Chandler, Ariz.

G Desmond Noel; 6-4, 301; Florida Atlantic; Cincinnati, Ohio

WR Kendric Pryor; 5-11, 183; Wisconsin; Hazel Crest, Ill.

S/CB Bookie Radley-Hiles; 5-9, 183; Washington; Inglewood, Calif.

TE Justin Rigg; 6-6, 259; Kentucky; Springboro, Ohio

WR Jack Sorenson; 6-0, 189; Miami (Ohio); Kildeer, Ill.

DT/DE Tariqious Tisdale; 6-5, 285; Mississippi; Lexington, Tenn.

LB Carson Wells; 6-3, 241; Colorado; Bushnell, Fla.