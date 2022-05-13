Bengals sign 16 college free agents

Posted by Charean Williams on May 13, 2022, 4:31 PM EDT
The Bengals announced the signings of 16 college free agents Friday. The players will participate in the team’s rookie minicamp.

Here are the Bengals’ reported signings:

LS Cal Adomitis; 6-2, 235; Pittsburgh; Pittsburgh, Pa.

G/C Ben Brown; 6-5, 312; Mississippi; Vicksburg, Miss.

OT Devin Cochran; 6-7, 306; Georgia Tech; Athens, Ga.

CB Allan George; 5-11, 191; Vanderbilt; Andalusia, Ala.

WR Jaivon Heiligh; 6-1, 202; Coastal Carolina; Venice, Fla.

LB Clarence Hicks; 6-2, 225; Texas-San Antonio; Pensacola, Fla.

CB Delonte Hood; 5-11, 192; Peru State College; Washington D.C.

HB Shermari Jones; 6-0, 213; Coastal Carolina; Pensacola, Fla.

WR Kwamie Lassiter II; 5-11, 185; Kansas; Chandler, Ariz.

G Desmond Noel; 6-4, 301; Florida Atlantic; Cincinnati, Ohio

WR Kendric Pryor; 5-11, 183; Wisconsin; Hazel Crest, Ill.

S/CB Bookie Radley-Hiles; 5-9, 183; Washington; Inglewood, Calif.

TE Justin Rigg; 6-6, 259; Kentucky; Springboro, Ohio

WR Jack Sorenson; 6-0, 189; Miami (Ohio); Kildeer, Ill.

DT/DE Tariqious Tisdale; 6-5, 285; Mississippi; Lexington, Tenn.

LB Carson Wells; 6-3, 241; Colorado; Bushnell, Fla.

