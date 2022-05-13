Broncos sign third-rounder Greg Dulcich

Getty Images

The Broncos signed six draft picks on Thursday and they added another one to the list on Friday.

The team announced that third-round tight end Greg Dulcich has put pen to paper on his four-year deal. The Broncos have a pair of fourth-round picks — cornerback Damarri Mathis and defensive tackle Eyioma Uwazurike — left to sign before the entire class will be under contract.

Dulcich caught 42 passes for 725 yards and five touchdowns for UCLA last season. He also caught five touchdowns while averaging just under 20 yards a catch for the Bruins in 2020.

Albert Okwuegbunam, Eric Tomlinson, Eric Saubert and Andrew Beck are the veteran tight ends in Denver.