Browns add 12 undrafted free agents

Getty Images

The Browns signed seven draft picks this week, including a pair of wide receivers who will be vying for playing time with the team this season.

Third-rounder David Bell and sixth-rounder Michael Woods II will get competition from three undrafted players. The Browns announced the signing Isaiah Weston, Mike Harley Jr. and Travell Harris on Thursday.

Weston caught 37 passes for 883 yards and five touchdowns at Northern Iowa last year. Harley passed Reggie Wayne for the all-time receptions lead at the University of Miami and he also set a school record with 13 catches in a single game. Harris had 179 catches for 1,999 yards and 17 touchdowns while also holding down kick return duties at Washington State.

The Browns also signed nine other undrafted rookies. They are West Florida safety D’Anthony Bell, Delta State cornerback Junior Faulk, Virginia Tech center Brock Hoffman, Appalachian State cornerback Shaun Jolly, Coastal Carolina linebacker Silas Kelly, LSU defensive tackle Glen Logan, Florida Atlantic tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden, Illinois defensive tackle Roderick Perry, and Boston College tackle Ben Petrula.