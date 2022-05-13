Buffalo Bills schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Getty Images

The 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, and the Bills will seek to get back to the postseason after a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Chiefs in last season’s Divisional Round. That effort will start with the very first game of the 2022 NFL regular season, a matchup against the Rams in Los Angeles September 8th at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Keep reading to see the Bills’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, primetime games, and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

Bills schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/8 at. Rams (Thursday), 8:20 p.m., NBC

Week 2: 9/11 vs. Titans (Monday), 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 3: 9/25, at Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 4: 10/2, at Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 5: 10/9 vs. Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 6: 10/16 at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: 10/30 vs. Packers, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Week 9: 11/6, at Jets 1 p.m., CBS

Week 10: 11/13 vs. Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox

Week 11: 11/20 vs. Browns, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 12: 11/24 at Lions (Thanksgiving), 12:30 p.m., CBS

Week 13: 12/1 at Patriots (Thursday), 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video

Week 14: 12/11 vs. Jets, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 15: 12/17 or 18 vs. Dolphins, TBD, TBD

Week 16: 12/24 at Bears (Saturday), 1 p.m., CBS

Week 17: 1/2 at Bengals (Monday), 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC

Week 18: 1/7 or 8 vs. Patriots, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games

Season opener: Week 1 at Rams

Monday Night Football: Week 2 vs Titans

Sunday Night Football: Week 8 vs Packers

Thursday Night Football: Week 13 at Patriots

Monday Night Football: Week 17 at Bengals

