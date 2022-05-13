Buffalo Bills schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, and the Bills will seek to get back to the postseason after a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Chiefs in last season’s Divisional Round. That effort will start with the very first game of the 2022 NFL regular season, a matchup against the Rams in Los Angeles September 8th at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Keep reading to see the Bills’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, primetime games, and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
- Bills 2021 record: 11-6 (lost Divisional)
- Head coach: Sean McDermott
- Key players: Josh Allen (QB), Stefon Diggs (WR), Von Miller (LB)
- Bills 2022 NFL draft results
Bills schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/8 at. Rams (Thursday), 8:20 p.m., NBC
- Week 2: 9/11 vs. Titans (Monday), 7:15 p.m., ESPN
- Week 3: 9/25, at Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 4: 10/2, at Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 5: 10/9 vs. Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 6: 10/16 at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., CBS
- Week 7: BYE
- Week 8: 10/30 vs. Packers, 8:20 p.m., NBC
- Week 9: 11/6, at Jets 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 10: 11/13 vs. Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox
- Week 11: 11/20 vs. Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 12: 11/24 at Lions (Thanksgiving), 12:30 p.m., CBS
- Week 13: 12/1 at Patriots (Thursday), 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video
- Week 14: 12/11 vs. Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 15: 12/17 or 18 vs. Dolphins, TBD, TBD
- Week 16: 12/24 at Bears (Saturday), 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 17: 1/2 at Bengals (Monday), 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC
- Week 18: 1/7 or 8 vs. Patriots, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
- Season opener: Week 1 at Rams
- Monday Night Football: Week 2 vs Titans
- Sunday Night Football: Week 8 vs Packers
- Thursday Night Football: Week 13 at Patriots
- Monday Night Football: Week 17 at Bengals