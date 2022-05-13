Carolina Panthers schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 

The 2021 Panthers missed the playoffs at 5-12 and were without a consistent force at quarterback (Sam Darnold went 4-7 as a starter while Cam Newton went 0-5). Who will lead Carolina under center remains a major question this season, although the team did draft Ole Miss’s Matt Corral with the 94th overall draft pick. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Panthers’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
- Panthers 2021 record: 5-12 (missed playoffs)
- Head coach: Matt Rhule
- Key players: Sam Darnold (QB), Christian McCaffrey (RB), D.J. Moore (WR)
- Panthers 2022 NFL draft results
Panthers schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/11 vs. Browns, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 2: 9/18 at Giants, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 3: 9/25 vs. Saints, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 4: 10/2 vs. Cardinals, 4:05 PM, Fox
- Week 5: 10/9 vs. 49ers, 4:05 PM, CBS
- Week 6: 10/16 at Rams, 4:05 PM, Fox
- Week 7: 10/23 vs. Buccaneers, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 8: 10/30 at Falcons, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 9: 11/6 at Bengals, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 10: 11/10 vs. Falcons (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 11: 11/20 at Ravens, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 12: 11/27 vs. Broncos, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 13: BYE
- Week 14: 12/11 at Seahawks, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 15: 12/18 vs. Steelers, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 16: 12/24 vs. Lions (Saturday), 1 PM, Fox
- Week 17: 1/1 at Buccaneers, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 at Saints, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
- Thursday Night Football: Week 10 vs. Falcons