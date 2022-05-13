Carson Wentz “trying not to get too excited” for return to Philly

Getty Images

Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is on his third team in as many years and the 2022 schedule reads like a walk down memory lane.

The Commanders will open at home with the Jaguars, who are coached by Wentz’s former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. The Jaguars are also the team that beat Wentz and the Colts in Week 18 last year to keep the Colts out of the playoffs and start the clock on Wentz’s departure from Indianapolis.

Those Colts are on the schedule in a Week 8 road game while the Commanders will host the Eagles in Week 3. They’ll travel to Philly in Week 10 for Wentz’s first game in the city since being traded to the Colts in 2021 and Wentz knows that there will be a lot of interest in that contest.

“I know that’ll be a big game. A lot of emotions,” Wentz said on NFL Network. “I’m sure fans will eat that one up and it’ll be fun — make for a good storyline. But at the end of the day, it’s going to be just another ballgame. It’s going to be a huge divisional game for us when that one comes. So I’m excited for it, but at the same time, I’m trying not to get too excited for that one, because, again, it’s just football. Can’t press. Can’t do too much.”

That Week 10 game in Philadelphia will be on Monday Night Football, so there will be plenty of people around the country watching to see if Wentz can send the Philly crowd home unhappy one more time.