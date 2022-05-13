Chargers sign five draft picks

Getty Images

The Chargers have announced the first set of signings of members of their draft class.

Five of the team’s eight picks have signed their four-year deals with the team. Fifth-round defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia, sixth-round offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer, sixth-round defensive back Ja’Sir Taylor, seventh-round defensive back Deane Leonard, and seventh-roun fullback Zander Horvath make up the group.

Ogbonnia had the shortest trip to take to join his new team. He played at UCLA and had 79 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss while playing for the Bruins.

Salyer started at left tackle for Georgia last season and saw time all over the offensive line during his college days. Taylor started the final 23 games he played at Wake Forest, Leonard played 19 games at Ole Miss after transferring from the University of Calgary, and Horvath caught 62 passes while at Purdue.