Chargers set new bar with creative, subtle, hilarious schedule release video

@Chargers

The Chargers are still trying to become everything they hope to be as a football team. If they’re looking for inspiration, they should consider the brilliant work their social-media team has done.

With pretty much every team creating a schedule-release video that aspires to be entertaining and/or humorous, the Chargers hit a grand slam with their 2022 offering. Crafted in anime and backed by a catchy, fast-paced song, the video rips through the team’s schedule of games with an overabundance of subtle shade being thrown in every possible direction.

You’ll need to watch it over and over again in order to catch all of it. Even when you think you’ve noticed all of it, you’ll notice something else.

The video came after a hilarious preview of the schedule by comparing the teams they’ll play to various made-up types of Pop-Tarts.

Watch the video. Again. And again. There’s so much in there worth appreciating. It sets a bar that all teams will have a hard time matching or exceeding next year. Including the Chargers.