Chiefs-Buccaneers Week 4 is the most in-demand ticket on the 2022 NFL schedule

Getty Images

What’s the biggest game of the 2022 regular season? Judging by ticket prices, it’s the Chiefs-Buccaneers Sunday night game in Week Four.

Multiple ticket vendors have said today that in the hours since the 2022 schedule was released, that Chiefs-Bucs game has generated the highest prices on the schedule. Tickets have been priced at upwards of $3,000.

It’s easy to see why that ticket is such an expensive one, as it’s likely the last time we’ll see Patrick Mahomes face Tom Brady, unless they meet again in the Super Bowl.

The Week One Broncos-Seahawks game, with Russell Wilson returning to Seattle, has also proven a particularly pricey ticket.