Chiefs’ schedule makes NFL history: First eight opponents had winning records last year

The Chiefs’ 2022 schedule is unprecedented in NFL history.

Kansas City opens with eight straight opponents who had a winning record last season. That makes the Chiefs the first team ever to start the season with eight consecutive games against teams that had a winning record, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Here are the Chiefs’ first eight opponents, with their records the year before:

Week 1: at Cardinals (11-6)

Week 2: Chargers (9-8)

Week 3: at Colts (9-8)

Week 4 at Buccaneers (13-4)

Week 5: Raiders (10-7)

Week 6: Bills (11-6)

Week 7: at 49ers (10-7)

Week 8: Bye.

Week 9: Titans (12-5)

Not until Week 10, when the Chiefs face the Jaguars, do they meet a team that didn’t have a winning record in 2021.

The Chiefs knew they’d have a lot of good opponents this season: They play the first-place schedule, they’re in a tough division in the AFC West, and they play their nonconference games against another tough division in the NFC West. But no one knew they’d play so many good opponents in a row to stat the season.