Cincinnati Bengals schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 

During the 2021 season, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals made it all the way to Super Bowl LVI, the team’s first Super Bowl appearance since 1988. Though the Bengals fell short to the Los Angeles Rams, it looked to be a sign of a strong future ahead for the Cincinnati squad. Now that the 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Bengals’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

Bengals 2021 record: 10-7 (lost Super Bowl)

Head coach: Zac Taylor

Key players: Joe Burrow (QB), Ja’Marr Chase (WR), Joe Mixon (RB)

(QB), (WR), (RB) Bengals 2022 NFL draft results

Bengals schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/11 vs. Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 2: 9/18 at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Week 3: 9/25 at Jets, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 4: 9/29 vs. Dolphins (Thursday), 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video

Week 5: 10/9 at Ravens, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Week 6: 10/16 at Saints, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 7: 10/23 vs. Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

Week 8: 10/31 at Browns (Monday), 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 9: 11/6 vs. Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: 11/20 at Steelers, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Week 12: 11/27 at Titans, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 13: 12/4 vs. Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Week 14: 12/11 vs. Browns, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 15: 12/18 at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Week 16: 12/24 at Patriots (Saturday), 1 p.m., CBS

Week 17: 1/2 vs. Bills (Monday), 8:30 p.m., ESPN/ABC

Week 18: 1/7 or 8 vs. Ravens, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games

Thursday Night Football: Week 4 vs Dolphins

Sunday Night Football: Week 5 at Ravens

Monday Night Football: Week 8 at Browns

Sunday Night Football: Week 11 at Steelers

Monday Night Football: Week 17 vs Bills

