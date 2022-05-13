Cincinnati Bengals schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 

During the 2021 season, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals made it all the way to Super Bowl LVI, the team’s first Super Bowl appearance since 1988. Though the Bengals fell short to the Los Angeles Rams, it looked to be a sign of a strong future ahead for the Cincinnati squad. Now that the 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Bengals’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
- Bengals 2021 record: 10-7 (lost Super Bowl)
- Head coach: Zac Taylor
- Key players: Joe Burrow (QB), Ja’Marr Chase (WR), Joe Mixon (RB)
- Bengals 2022 NFL draft results
RELATED: 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule | Thanksgiving NFL schedule 2022 | Week 1 2022 NFL schedule
Bengals schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/11 vs. Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 2: 9/18 at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., CBS
- Week 3: 9/25 at Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 4: 9/29 vs. Dolphins (Thursday), 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video
- Week 5: 10/9 at Ravens, 8:20 p.m., NBC
- Week 6: 10/16 at Saints, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 7: 10/23 vs. Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox
- Week 8: 10/31 at Browns (Monday), 8:15 p.m., ESPN
- Week 9: 11/6 vs. Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox
- Week 10: BYE
- Week 11: 11/20 at Steelers, 8:20 p.m., NBC
- Week 12: 11/27 at Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 13: 12/4 vs. Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., CBS
- Week 14: 12/11 vs. Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 15: 12/18 at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
- Week 16: 12/24 at Patriots (Saturday), 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 17: 1/2 vs. Bills (Monday), 8:30 p.m., ESPN/ABC
- Week 18: 1/7 or 8 vs. Ravens, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
- Thursday Night Football: Week 4 vs Dolphins
- Sunday Night Football: Week 5 at Ravens
- Monday Night Football: Week 8 at Browns
- Sunday Night Football: Week 11 at Steelers
- Monday Night Football: Week 17 vs Bills