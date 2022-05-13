Cincinnati Bengals schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 

Posted by PFT Editorial Staff on May 13, 2022, 4:18 PM EDT
NFL: AUG 16 Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp
Getty Images

During the 2021 season, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals made it all the way to Super Bowl LVI, the team’s first Super Bowl appearance since 1988. Though the Bengals fell short to the Los Angeles Rams, it looked to be a sign of a strong future ahead for the Cincinnati squad. Now that the 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Bengals’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

RELATED2022 Sunday Night Football schedule | Thanksgiving NFL schedule 2022 | Week 1 2022 NFL schedule

Bengals schedule 2022 (all times Eastern) 

  • Week 1: 9/11 vs. Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 2: 9/18 at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., CBS
  • Week 3: 9/25 at Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 4: 9/29 vs. Dolphins (Thursday), 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video
  • Week 5: 10/9 at Ravens, 8:20 p.m., NBC
  • Week 6: 10/16 at Saints, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 7: 10/23 vs. Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox
  • Week 8: 10/31 at Browns (Monday), 8:15 p.m., ESPN
  • Week 9: 11/6 vs. Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox
  • Week 10: BYE
  • Week 11: 11/20 at Steelers, 8:20 p.m., NBC
  • Week 12: 11/27 at Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 13: 12/4 vs. Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., CBS
  • Week 14: 12/11 vs. Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 15: 12/18 at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
  • Week 16: 12/24 at Patriots (Saturday), 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 17: 1/2 vs. Bills (Monday), 8:30 p.m., ESPN/ABC
  • Week 18: 1/7 or 8 vs. Ravens, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games

  • Thursday Night Football: Week 4 vs Dolphins
  • Sunday Night Football: Week 5 at Ravens
  • Monday Night Football: Week 8 at Browns
  • Sunday Night Football: Week 11 at Steelers
  • Monday Night Football: Week 17 vs Bills

RELATED: 2022 NFL schedule: All 32 teams’ home openers

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.