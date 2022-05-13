Colts sign four draft picks, 22 undrafted free agents

Getty Images

The Colts announced a slew of rookie signings on Friday morning.

The team has locked up four of their draft picks from last month and they have also brought in 22 undrafted rookies ahead of this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

Fifth-round defensive tackle Eric Johnson II, sixth-round tight end Andrew Ogletree, sixth-round defensive tackle Curtis Brooks and seventh-round cornerback Rodney Thomas II were the team’s final four draft picks this year. They have four picks left to sign before the entire draft class is under contract.

The signing of defensive back Marcel Dabo through the NFL’s International Pathways Program was previously announced. The other undrafted additions are Washington State running back Max Borghi, Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan, Cal wide receiver Kekoa Crawford, SMU safety Trevor Denbow, Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann, UCLA wide receiver Ethan Ferrea, Pittsburg State cornerback Dallis Flowers, Western Michigan center Wesley French, Marshall center Alex Mollette, BYU wide receiver Samson Nacua, Colorado State defensive end Scott Patchan, Florida International running back D’Vonte Price, Villanova linebacker Forrest Rhyne, Wisconsin guard Josh Seltzner, Clemson linebacker James Skalski, UConn tackle Ryan Van Demark, Oregon running back C.J. Verdell, Miami of Ohio linebacker Sterling Weatherford, Tulsa defensive end Cullen Wick, Syracuse defensive tackle McKinley Williams III, and Cincinnati wide receiver Michael Young Jr.