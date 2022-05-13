Cowboys sign first-round pick Tyler Smith

Getty Images

Dallas’ first-round pick has put pen to paper.

According to multiple reports, Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Smith has signed his four-year rookie contract worth $13.38 million. The deal is fully guaranteed.

Dallas selected Smith with the 24th overall pick of this year’s draft. The Cowboys will have to decide on his 2026 fifth-year option in the spring of 2025.

While Dallas’ Stephen Jones has said that Smith could be the team’s long-term solution at left tackle, Smith will start his career playing left guard.

Per Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, that’s exactly where Smith is lining up during Dallas’ rookie minicamp, which got underway on Friday.