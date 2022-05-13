Cowboys sign four more draft picks

Getty Images

First-round pick Tyler Smith wasn’t the only Cowboys draft choice to sign his first NFL contract on Friday.

According to multiple reports, the team has also signed three fifth-round picks — tackle Matt Waletzko, cornerback DaRon Bland, and linebacker Damone Clark — and sixth-round linebacker Devin Harper. All four players signed four-year deals to join Smith and fifth-rounder John Ridgeway as signed draft picks.

Waletzko started at left tackle for North Dakota the last four years and Bland had a pair of interceptions at Fresno State last season. Clark was fourth in the FBS with 135 tackles for LSU in 2021 and Harper posted 95 tackles in his final year at Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys still have to sign second-round defensive end Sam Williams, third-round wide receiver Jalen Torbert, and fourth-round tight end Jake Ferguson.