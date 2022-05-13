Denver Broncos schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The Broncos haven’t made the postseason since the 2015 season, when they won Super Bowl 50 in Peyton Manning’s last career game. But things look a little different in Denver this season after the team traded for long-time Seattle quarterback and nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson in one of the biggest shakeups of the offseason. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Broncos full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
- Broncos 2021 record: 7-10 (missed playoffs)
- Head coach: Nathaniel Hackett
- Key players: Russell Wilson (QB), Jerry Jeudy (WR), Patrick Surtain II (CB)
Broncos schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/12 at Seahawks (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN/ABC
- Week 2: 9/18 vs. Texans, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 3: 9/25 vs. 49ers, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 4: 10/2 at Raiders, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 5: 10/6 vs. Colts (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 6: 10/17 at Chargers (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 7: 10/23 vs. Jets, 4:05 PM, CBS
- Week 8: 10/30 vs. Jaguars (Wembley), 9:30 AM, ESPN+
- Week 9: BYE
- Week 10: 11/13 at Titans, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 11: 11/20 vs. Raiders, 4:05 PM, Fox
- Week 12: 11/27 at Panthers, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 13: 12/4 at Ravens, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 14: 12/11 vs. Chiefs, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 15: 12/18 vs. Cardinals, 4:05 PM, Fox
- Week 16: 12/25 at Rams, 4:30 PM, CBS/Nickelodeon
- Week 17: 1/1 at Chiefs, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 vs. Chargers, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
- Monday Night Football: Week 1 at Seahawks, Week 6 at Chargers
- Sunday Night Football: Week 3 vs. 49ers, Week 14 vs. Chiefs
- Thursday Night Football: Week 5 vs. Colts
- Christmas Day: Week 16 at Rams