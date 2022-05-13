Denver Broncos schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Getty Images

The Broncos haven’t made the postseason since the 2015 season, when they won Super Bowl 50 in Peyton Manning’s last career game. But things look a little different in Denver this season after the team traded for long-time Seattle quarterback and nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson in one of the biggest shakeups of the offseason. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Broncos full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

Broncos schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/12 at Seahawks (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN/ABC

Week 2: 9/18 vs. Texans, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 3: 9/25 vs. 49ers, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 4: 10/2 at Raiders, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 5: 10/6 vs. Colts (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 6: 10/17 at Chargers (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 7: 10/23 vs. Jets, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 8: 10/30 vs. Jaguars (Wembley), 9:30 AM, ESPN+

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: 11/13 at Titans, 1 PM, CBS

Week 11: 11/20 vs. Raiders, 4:05 PM, Fox

Week 12: 11/27 at Panthers, 1 PM, Fox

Week 13: 12/4 at Ravens, 1 PM, CBS

Week 14: 12/11 vs. Chiefs, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 15: 12/18 vs. Cardinals, 4:05 PM, Fox

Week 16: 12/25 at Rams, 4:30 PM, CBS/Nickelodeon

Week 17: 1/1 at Chiefs, 1 PM, CBS

Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 vs. Chargers, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games

Monday Night Football: Week 1 at Seahawks, Week 6 at Chargers

Sunday Night Football: Week 3 vs. 49ers, Week 14 vs. Chiefs

Thursday Night Football: Week 5 vs. Colts

Christmas Day: Week 16 at Rams

