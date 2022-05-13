Detroit Lions schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Getty Images

It’s been a tough stretch for the Detroit Lions: The team last made the playoffs in 2016 and has finished last in the NFC North in each of the last four seasons. Ahead of the 2021 season, the Lions were part of a blockbuster trade that sent Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles and saw Jared Goff take over in Detroit. The season ended with Stafford and the Rams winning the Super Bowl. Dan Campbell will hope for continued improvement in his second season as Detroit’s head coach, and now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Lions’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

Lions 2021 record: 3-13 (missed playoffs)

Head coach: Dan Campbell

Key players: Jared Goff (QB), Amon-Ra St. Brown (WR), Aidan Hutchinson (DE)

Lions 2022 NFL draft results

Lions schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/11 vs. Eagles, 1 PM, Fox

Week 2: 9/18 vs. Commanders, 1 PM, Fox

Week 3: 9/25 at Vikings, 1 PM, Fox

Week 4: 10/2 vs. Seahawks, 1 PM, Fox

Week 5: 10/9 at Patriots, 1 PM, Fox

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: 10/23 at Cowboys, 1 PM, CBS

Week 8: 10/30 vs. Dolphins, 1 PM, CBS

Week 9: 11/6 vs. Packers, 1 PM, Fox

Week 10: 11/13 at Bears, 1 PM, Fox

Week 11: 11/20 at Giants, 1 PM, Fox

Week 12: 11/24 vs. Bills (Thanksgiving), 12:30 PM, CBS

Week 13: 12/4 vs. Jaguars, 1 PM, Fox

Week 14: 12/11 vs. Vikings, 1 PM, Fox

Week 15: 12/18 at Jets, 1 PM, Fox

Week 16: 12/24 at Panthers, 1 PM, Fox

Week 17: 1/1 vs. Bears, 1 PM, Fox

Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 at Packers, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games

Thanksgiving Day: Week 12 vs. Bills

