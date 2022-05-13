Detroit Lions schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

It’s been a tough stretch for the Detroit Lions: The team last made the playoffs in 2016 and has finished last in the NFC North in each of the last four seasons. Ahead of the 2021 season, the Lions were part of a blockbuster trade that sent Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles and saw Jared Goff take over in Detroit. The season ended with Stafford and the Rams winning the Super Bowl. Dan Campbell will hope for continued improvement in his second season as Detroit’s head coach, and now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Lions’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
- Lions 2021 record: 3-13 (missed playoffs)
- Head coach: Dan Campbell
- Key players: Jared Goff (QB), Amon-Ra St. Brown (WR), Aidan Hutchinson (DE)
- Lions 2022 NFL draft results
Lions schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/11 vs. Eagles, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 2: 9/18 vs. Commanders, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 3: 9/25 at Vikings, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 4: 10/2 vs. Seahawks, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 5: 10/9 at Patriots, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 6: BYE
- Week 7: 10/23 at Cowboys, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 8: 10/30 vs. Dolphins, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 9: 11/6 vs. Packers, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 10: 11/13 at Bears, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 11: 11/20 at Giants, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 12: 11/24 vs. Bills (Thanksgiving), 12:30 PM, CBS
- Week 13: 12/4 vs. Jaguars, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 14: 12/11 vs. Vikings, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 15: 12/18 at Jets, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 16: 12/24 at Panthers, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 17: 1/1 vs. Bears, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 at Packers, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
- Thanksgiving Day: Week 12 vs. Bills