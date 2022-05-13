Dolphins sign two picks, 14 undrafted free agents

Getty Images

The Dolphins signed half of their 2022 draft class on Friday.

It was just a four-player class in Miami and seventh-rounders Cameron Goode and Skylar Thompson were the last to be selected. Third-round linebacker Channing Tindall and fourth-round wide receiver Erik Ezukanma remain unsigned.

Goode had 170 tackles, 21 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries while playing linebacker at Cal. Thompson was a four-year starting quarterback at Kansas State and is the only player in team history with 6,000 passing and 1,000 rushing yards for his career.

The Dolphins also announced that they have signed offensive lineman Blaise Andries, defensive lineman Owen Carney, offensive lineman Ty Clary, tight end Tanner Conner, offensive lineman Kellen Diesch, cornerback Elijah Hamilton, punter Tommy Heatherly, linebacker Deandre Johnson, cornerback Kader Kohou, safety Verone McKinley, wide receiver Braylon Sanders, defensive lineman Ben Stille, running back ZaQuandre White, and defensive lineman Jordan Williams as undrafted free agents.